Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 rises; AstraZeneca down after vaccine data

London stocks extended a three-week rally on Monday as investors bet on swift approvals for some COVID-19 vaccines, but shares of AstraZeneca fell after its vaccine data disappointed some traders. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5%, lifted by shares of energy, mining and financial companies.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:28 IST
FTSE 100 rises; AstraZeneca down after vaccine data

London stocks extended a three-week rally on Monday as investors bet on swift approvals for some COVID-19 vaccines, but shares of AstraZeneca fell after its vaccine data disappointed some traders.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5%, lifted by shares of energy, mining and financial companies. AstraZeneca Plc said its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective in one dosage regimen, but the average efficacy of its late-stage trial came in at 70%.

Its shares fell 1.8%, with traders citing the fall to lower vaccine efficacy as compared to rivals. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.6%, with travel and leisure stocks providing the biggest boost.

"Stock markets are still consolidating, but market sentiment remains positive and investors are trying their best to look beyond the short-term threat of double-dip recession," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi. Adding to the mood, British health minister said UK aims to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas, with government aiming to ease restrictions next month to allow families to get together.

UK markets have jumped about 14% this month, after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna showed effectiveness in preventing COVID-19, raising hopes of a sooner-than expected recovery from the pandemic-driven recession. In Brexit news, Reuters reported EU-UK trade talks were continuing via videoconferencing on Monday with the focus on divvying up fishing quotas and ensuring fair competition for companies, including on state aid.

Recruiting firm SThree Plc rose 5.1% after it projected annual profit above market expectations. Cineworld Group jumped 18.2% after it secured waivers for its debt covenants until June 2022 along with $450 million in new loans to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada police conduct under microscope in witness testimony for Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Witness testimony in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous extradition case this week will be largely focused on the behind-the-scenes conduct of Canadian police in the lead-up to Mengs arrest two years ago on a warrant from the Unit...

Ethiopia says Axum airport smashed, Tigrayans face surrender deadline

Forces of Ethiopias Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF have destroyed an airport in the ancient town of Axum, state-affiliated media said on Monday, after advancing federal troops gave them a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender. Prime Minister...

Trans teen takes legal action over gender care delay in UK

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Nov 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A transgender teenager is taking legal action against Englands health service over a delay in accessing specialist gender care, his lawyers said on Monday, as global debate rages ...

Stoinis is playing five times better than a year ago: Ponting

Batting legend Ricky Ponting believes all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is playing five times better than what he was a year ago and could take up multiple roles for Australian cricket, including the job of a finisher. Stoinis scored 352 runs and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020