Russia detains police colonel over 2010 Moscow metro bombings

Russia said on Monday it had detained a police colonel from the southern region of Dagestan and charged him with offences including terrorism after accusing him of aiding a suicide bomber in a 2010 attack on the Moscow metro.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:50 IST
Russia said on Monday it had detained a police colonel from the southern region of Dagestan and charged him with offences including terrorism after accusing him of aiding a suicide bomber in a 2010 attack on the Moscow metro. The country's Investigative Committee, the body that probes major crimes, said it had detained Gazi Isayev, an Interior Ministry official overseeing the Kizlyarsky district of Dagestan as part of a investigation into the attack that killed 39 people and injured more than 100 others.

It said that Isayev had driven a female suicide bomber, clad in an explosive belt, to a bus station near the town of Kizlyar, from where she would travel some 1,470 km (910 miles) north to carry out the attack. The Investigative Committee also said Isayev had been a member of the Imarat Kavkaz terrorist group -- also known as Caucasus Emirate -- and that he had passed information on police activity and special operations to the organisation.

