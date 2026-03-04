Tamil Nadu's Mega Development Drive: Infrastructure, Policies, and Investments Unveiled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled a significant statewide development drive through videoconferencing, announcing infrastructure projects worth several thousand crores. The drive includes a monumental Rs 5,300 crore investment from MRF for a new state-of-the-art tyre manufacturing plant in Sivaganga district.

Further advancing the state's industrial credentials, the Tamil Nadu Shipbuilding Policy 2026 was also launched, aiming to make the state a leader in sustainable ship construction. In the education sector, new initiatives include the inauguration of Muthamilaringnar Kalaignar Arangam and the distribution of laptops under the 'World in Your Hands' scheme.

Environmental and social welfare projects were not left behind. The Chief Minister kickstarted the Tamil Nadu Agro-Forestry Policy 2026, and opened facilities like Thozhi hostels for working women. This development drive also featured sports infrastructure enhancements and housing projects for police personnel.