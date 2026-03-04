Innovative Laser Procedure Boosts Survival for Aggressive Brain Cancer
A recent study highlights the effectiveness of adding a minimally invasive laser procedure to immunotherapy, significantly improving survival rates for patients with recurrent high-grade astrocytoma, an aggressive brain cancer. The laser treatment showed promising results in allowing immunotherapy to better target the brain by disrupting the blood-brain barrier.
Among 45 patients involved in the trial, those who underwent laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) to reduce tumor sizes, followed by treatment with Keytruda, showed an 18-month survival rate of 42%. In contrast, conventional surgical methods followed by the same drug resulted in no survivors at the same milestone.
This development offers new hope in the fight against brain cancer, where options have been limited. However, researchers emphasize the need for larger studies to establish this approach as a standard treatment.
