Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five Common Types of Data Recovery Services

Emily Robinson | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:45 IST
Five Common Types of Data Recovery Services
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the digital world expands so do the threats online. And if you are the one in charge of your company's sensitive data, the situation can be tricky to handle. Your information stored on a device is prone to the malicious intentions of the hackers, and the regular usage of your device is something that takes a toll on its mechanical parts every day.

The circumstances may not be bothersome if you haven't encountered data loss yet, but if you have, you can feel that it is no fun. An organization's data is worth millions and losing on it can affect your sales and drown your brand's reputation in no time.

To your surprise, a company's confidential information is not only threatened by outsiders. Mishandling of devices or occurrence of disasters can be considered equal culprits. The only way you can consider yourself to be immune to them is if you have regular data backup practices in place.

With proper backup, you can resolve data loss issues with recovery software. But, without the data being available in the backup, there is only a data recovery specialist to your rescue. They can recover your inaccessible, lost, corrupted or formatted data very quickly and efficiently.

However, there can be situations when your data may not be recovered. Here, read below when.

  • If data is erased or overwritten
  • If the device has been factory reset
  • If the hard drive and firmware gets damaged
  • If the Apple password is encrypted

Other than these, if your data gets accidentally deleted but exists on the hard drive somewhere, you can get it back by a special recovery process. Following are the services you can avail:

  • Hard Drive Recovery

This one is the most common as the device users interact with drive every day. But, if the data isn't backed up, any failure can take away the data. Fortunately, a hard drive recovery professional can help.

  • Apple Mac Recovery

Though Apple's OS is the finest and constantly updating for better protection and functionality, it is subject to failure, and the stored media prone to loss often; so certified engineers are there to assist.

  • RAID Data Recovery

Despite using multiple disks for storage, there is still susceptibility to data loss. RAID's resilience can work against them. Luckily, there are experienced personnel to recover data from all RAID levels.

  • CF Data Recovery

The CF (Compact Flash) card is used in portable electronic devices to store data. Any unexpected accident can influence the data saved on it. However, CF data recovery experts with the latest equipment can successfully retrieve it.

  • SSD Data Recovery

Solid-state drives (SSDs) generally don't have any moving components, but some very fragile and sensitive components can easily sustain damage and fail. In that case, reaching out to a trustworthy data service provider can help restore the lost data with accuracy.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diamond League announces 14 meetings for 2021 season

Diamond League on Tuesday released a provisional calendar for the 2021 season, which will see a return to the full schedule of 14 meetings culminating in a season finale in Zurich. Now in its 12th annual cycle, track and fields premier seas...

England to cut travel quarantines to 5 days with tests

Just in time for holiday travellers, England is cutting the two-week quarantine facing people arriving from regions not on Britains coronavirus safe list, reducing it to as little as five days if they test negative for COVID-19. The change ...

KZN Premier appeals for resolution to concerns facing truck drivers

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has appealed for calm and a peaceful resolution to all the concerns facing truck drivers and the road freight industry as a whole.The provincial government said it has noted with serious concern the prot...

PIL in HC to regulate powers of civil defence volunteers

A PIL was moved on Tuesday in the Delhi High Court seeking regulation of the powers delegated to civil defence volunteers in the city and that they be prevented from wearing uniforms similar to that of police. The petition by a lady advocat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020