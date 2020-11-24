Five Common Types of Data Recovery Services

As the digital world expands so do the threats online. And if you are the one in charge of your company's sensitive data, the situation can be tricky to handle. Your information stored on a device is prone to the malicious intentions of the hackers, and the regular usage of your device is something that takes a toll on its mechanical parts every day.

The circumstances may not be bothersome if you haven't encountered data loss yet, but if you have, you can feel that it is no fun. An organization's data is worth millions and losing on it can affect your sales and drown your brand's reputation in no time.

To your surprise, a company's confidential information is not only threatened by outsiders. Mishandling of devices or occurrence of disasters can be considered equal culprits. The only way you can consider yourself to be immune to them is if you have regular data backup practices in place.

With proper backup, you can resolve data loss issues with recovery software. But, without the data being available in the backup, there is only a data recovery specialist to your rescue. They can recover your inaccessible, lost, corrupted or formatted data very quickly and efficiently.

However, there can be situations when your data may not be recovered. Here, read below when.

If data is erased or overwritten

If the device has been factory reset

If the hard drive and firmware gets damaged

If the Apple password is encrypted

Other than these, if your data gets accidentally deleted but exists on the hard drive somewhere, you can get it back by a special recovery process. Following are the services you can avail:

Hard Drive Recovery

This one is the most common as the device users interact with drive every day. But, if the data isn't backed up, any failure can take away the data. Fortunately, a hard drive recovery professional can help.

Apple Mac Recovery

Though Apple's OS is the finest and constantly updating for better protection and functionality, it is subject to failure, and the stored media prone to loss often; so certified engineers are there to assist.

RAID Data Recovery

Despite using multiple disks for storage, there is still susceptibility to data loss. RAID's resilience can work against them. Luckily, there are experienced personnel to recover data from all RAID levels.

CF Data Recovery

The CF (Compact Flash) card is used in portable electronic devices to store data. Any unexpected accident can influence the data saved on it. However, CF data recovery experts with the latest equipment can successfully retrieve it.

SSD Data Recovery

Solid-state drives (SSDs) generally don't have any moving components, but some very fragile and sensitive components can easily sustain damage and fail. In that case, reaching out to a trustworthy data service provider can help restore the lost data with accuracy.

