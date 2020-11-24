Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Wilmar completes 20 yrs of Fortune brand; to set up new plants across businesses

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Tuesday said its annual revenue is more than Rs 30,000 crore and it will continue to grow with planned capacity expansion in cooking oil, food and personal care businesses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:04 IST
Adani Wilmar completes 20 yrs of Fortune brand; to set up new plants across businesses

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Tuesday said its annual revenue is more than Rs 30,000 crore and it will continue to grow with planned capacity expansion in cooking oil, food and personal care businesses. Gujarat-based Adani Wilmar, which is an equal joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group, formed in 1999, on Tuesday completed 20 years of operations of its flagship 'Fortune' brand which was launched on November 24, 2000 in Jaipur.

The company sells edible oils as well as food products such as wheat flour, besan, rice, pulses, sugar and soya nuggets under the Fortune brand. It is also into castor oil and personal care business under which it manufactures soaps. Addressing a virtual press conference, Adani Wilmar Deputy CEO Angshu Mallick described the 20 years of operations as interesting and challenging.

Asked about the company's revenue, he said it is more than Rs 30,000 crore, of which edible oil business contributes around Rs 24,000 crore. The company will continue to have double-digit growth, Mallick said, adding that the growth in food business would be higher than in edible oils.

Accordingly, he said the share of food business in the overall turnover will rise gradually. Mallick said the company will set up its own manufacturing plants for edible oil, food segment like wheat flour, and personal care business to expand capacities.

"We will set up more factories in food and personal care segments. We will also invest more in mustard oil business," he said, but declined to share investment figures. Mallick said the company has acquired a 55-acre land in Sonepat, Haryana where it will set up manufacturing plants for various products.

He said the company would be open for acquisition of plants for inorganic growth. He ruled out entry in dairy business, but said the company might consider foraying into spices. Mallick noted that consumers' preferences are changing towards packed food items.

Edible oil prices have risen by 20 per cent since April due to fundamental reasons and not because of speculations, he said, adding that globally in many countries the crops were affected..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Bike-borne thieves rob man of Rs 18 lakh in Shivpuri

Unidentified motorcycle- borne persons robbed a man of Rs 18 lakh after throwing chilli powder on his face in Kolaras town of Madhya Pradeshs Shivpuri district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon, when Rama Sin...

Ethiopia commission says Tigray youth group killed 600 civilians in Nov 9 attack

A Tigrayan youth group stabbed, strangled, and bludgeoned to death at least 600 civilians with the collusion of local security forces during a massacre in the town of Mai Kadra, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.The Nov....

10-year-old Sparsh spearheads Kashmir to Kanyakumari Infinity Ride 2020

On a mission to complete 3801km-long journey Infinity Ride 2020 to create awareness about para-sports and scout para talents across the country, led by Indias first para cyclist and Limca Book of Records holder Aditya Mehta, Indian para-cyc...

Relentless Hard Work is Only Mantra of Sohail - A 14 Year Old Football Star in Making

New Delhi India, November 24 ANINewsVoir They say, if you start young, you gain a lot of experience and knowledge along the way and get years ahead of others. Is it the ultimate formula of success One can never say but we can always look up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020