Goyal urges Indian industry to focus on improving Quality and Productivity

Calling upon the industry’s support to take them into mission-mode, Shri Goyal said that Quality and Productivity can help in converting the crisis into an opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:21 IST
Shri Goyal said that the Indian industry has shown resilience and confidence during the difficult times, which has helped the country fight the pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal has called upon the Indian industry to focus on improving Quality and Productivity. Interacting with the Office bearers of various industry associations today, he called upon them to designate a few days next month, to do brainstorming on these aspects so that the Country starts getting recognition as a high quality, efficient manufacturer, trader and service provider. The Minister said that this could be done sectorally or regionally so that there is knowledge sharing among the stakeholders, and these two aspects are focussed. Shri Goyal said that the results of the second quarter of major companies show that profitability of most of them has gone up, indicating that the Indian industry has utilized the Covidperiod to do the belt-tightening, improve the product mix, and focus on quality and productivity. Calling upon the industry's support to take them into mission-mode, Shri Goyal said that Quality and Productivity can help in converting the crisis into an opportunity.

Shri Goyal said that the Indian industry has shown resilience and confidence during the difficult times, which has helped the country fight the pandemic. He said that the economy is showing strong signals of a comeback, and even in the international arena, India's reputation has gone by several notches and it is being seen as a trusted partner. He expressed confidence that India will make up the for the time, and emerge stronger and victorious. The Minister said that the ecosystem will change, and India will be able to engage with the world from the position of strength and inequitable terms. He told the gathering, to continue to maintain health precautions, as relaxations at this stage can create problems. The Minister said that the Government has taken note of the suggestions of the Industry associations, and appropriate response will be made, after their proper examination by various departments.

The meeting with the industry associations is part of the series of consultations held by the Minister with them since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. During the previous interactions, a lot of suggestions and the feedback from the ground level were received which helped the Government in finalizing its appropriate response. In today's meeting, most of the participants expressed gratitude to the government for hand-holding and solving their problems, by timely interventions and policy actions. Officers from various departments took part in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

