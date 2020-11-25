Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab farmers start assembling near Haryana borders

“Some of our members with tractor-trailers have already reached Khanauri village near the Haryana border,” he said, adding that they are making arrangements for meal and other essential for farmers who will be reaching there to participate in the protest. Kokrikalan said they are also getting supplies of milk, vegetables and other essential items from Haryana villages bordering Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:30 IST
Punjab farmers start assembling near Haryana borders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab farmers have started assembling near Haryana borders with tractor-trailers for their proposed march to Delhi against the Centre's agriculture-related laws. The Haryana authorities too have deployed security personnel on the roads leading to Punjab to thwart their protest march. Barricades have been put up on roads connecting Punjab by the Haryana Police to check the entry of farmers, officials said, adding that the traffic will also be diverted. On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27.

The call for the "Delhi Chalo" march on November 26 and 27 was given by the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. The farmer bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever stopped from moving towards the national capital. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugarhan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan on Wednesday said they are ready for their march to Delhi on November 26. "Some of our members with tractor-trailers have already reached Khanauri village near the Haryana border," he said, adding that they are making arrangements for meal and other essential for farmers who will be reaching there to participate in the protest. The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) has claimed that over two lakh farmers associated with it will enter Haryana through Khanauri and Dabwali. Farmers have brought ration, vegetables, wood and other essentials for their march. In view of cold weather conditions, they have stocked quilts, blankets and covered their trolleys with tarpaulin. "We are ready for the battle, which may last long," said Kokrikalan. Farmers having association with 30 organisations from Moga, Fazilka, Bathinda and other areas are reaching Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur. Kokrikalan said they are also getting supplies of milk, vegetables and other essential items from Haryana villages bordering Punjab. "Even if it takes a month or so, we are not worried. We will not return till these laws are scrapped," a farmer said at Khanauri village in Sangrur.

Farmers have said their march will be a "historic" agitation with the participation of women, elders and youth in large numbers. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns of farmers. In a tweet, he said the government's confrontation with farmers is pushing Punjab and the country towards "chaos". Badal urged the prime minister to redress their grievances and not throw Punjab "into jaws of crises".

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chihuly: Creating in the glass bubble

Leslie Chihuly, the wife and business driver behind glass artist Dale Chihuly, believes these are fighting times, especially for artists.If we dont have our paintings and art and music and culture and civility, then what do we have said the...

Punjab farmers start assembling near Haryana borders

Punjab farmers have started assembling near Haryana borders with tractor-trailers for their proposed march to Delhi against the Centres agriculture-related laws. The Haryana authorities too have deployed security personnel on the roads lead...

3 held in Kerala, 140 kg ganja seized from them

Ernakulam Police have seized around 140 kilograms of Ganja in Kochi, in the Ernakulam district on Wednesday following which three persons were arrested.Police seized Ganja from two places, Angamaly and Perumbavoor.This was seized while bein...

Car crashes into gate of Merkel's office

A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said. Reuters pictures from the scene showed police inspecting the estate car at the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020