Punjab farmers start assembling near Haryana borders

Punjab farmers have started assembling near Haryana borders with tractor-trailers for their proposed march to Delhi against the Centre's agriculture-related laws. The Haryana authorities too have deployed security personnel on the roads leading to Punjab to thwart their protest march. Barricades have been put up on roads connecting Punjab by the Haryana Police to check the entry of farmers, officials said, adding that the traffic will also be diverted. On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27.

The call for the "Delhi Chalo" march on November 26 and 27 was given by the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. The farmer bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever stopped from moving towards the national capital. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugarhan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan on Wednesday said they are ready for their march to Delhi on November 26. "Some of our members with tractor-trailers have already reached Khanauri village near the Haryana border," he said, adding that they are making arrangements for meal and other essential for farmers who will be reaching there to participate in the protest. The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) has claimed that over two lakh farmers associated with it will enter Haryana through Khanauri and Dabwali. Farmers have brought ration, vegetables, wood and other essentials for their march. In view of cold weather conditions, they have stocked quilts, blankets and covered their trolleys with tarpaulin. "We are ready for the battle, which may last long," said Kokrikalan. Farmers having association with 30 organisations from Moga, Fazilka, Bathinda and other areas are reaching Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur. Kokrikalan said they are also getting supplies of milk, vegetables and other essential items from Haryana villages bordering Punjab. "Even if it takes a month or so, we are not worried. We will not return till these laws are scrapped," a farmer said at Khanauri village in Sangrur.

Farmers have said their march will be a "historic" agitation with the participation of women, elders and youth in large numbers. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns of farmers. In a tweet, he said the government's confrontation with farmers is pushing Punjab and the country towards "chaos". Badal urged the prime minister to redress their grievances and not throw Punjab "into jaws of crises".