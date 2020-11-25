Left Menu
Shivalik elephant reserve to be denotified, move to help in expansion of Dehradun airport

The withdrawal of the 2002 notification on Shivalik Elephant Reserve will pave the way for increased development activities in an area spread over 5405 square km including the expansion of Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport, Chief Wildlife Warden, J S Suhag, told PTI. "The notification on Shivalik Elephant Reserve had no legal sanction as it was just a government order which did not have the Cabinet's approval, he said, adding that its cancellation will facilitate land acquisition for development purposes in nearly a dozen forest divisions across the state, he said.

25-11-2020
Shivalik elephant reserve to be denotified, move to help in expansion of Dehradun airport
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board has decided to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve, paving the way for expansion of the Jolly Grant airport here. The decision was taken at the 16th meeting of the board chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat late on Tuesday. The withdrawal of the 2002 notification on Shivalik Elephant Reserve will pave the way for increased development activities in an area spread over 5405 square km including the expansion of Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport, Chief Wildlife Warden, J S Suhag, told PTI.

"The notification on Shivalik Elephant Reserve had no legal sanction as it was just a government order which did not have the Cabinet's approval, he said, adding that its cancellation will facilitate land acquisition for development purposes in nearly a dozen forest divisions across the state, he said. The Board also gave its nod to start four new trek routes in Nelang valley which falls within the Gangotri National Park to give a boost to tourism.

The current limit of five vehicles and 30 people per day for the area has also been increased to 20 and 100 respectively, Suhag said. It can further be increased if the need to so arises in future, he said.

The new approved trek routes are Nadung-Janaktal (10km), Jaspur-Brahmikhal (14km), Dumku-Chorgad (18km) and Jhala-Avan meadow (10km). The board also decided to resend its proposal for Laldhang-Chillarkhal road to the national wildlife board for its approval.

