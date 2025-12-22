Left Menu

Starbucks Names Anand Varadarajan as New CTO

Starbucks has appointed Anand Varadarajan, a seasoned technology executive and Amazon veteran, as its new CTO. He will lead global technology operations, reporting directly to CEO Brian Niccol. Varadarajan's expertise in developing secure and scalable technology systems is expected to bolster Starbucks' digital capabilities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 22-12-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 07:14 IST
Starbucks Names Anand Varadarajan as New CTO
  • Country:
  • United States

Starbucks has announced the appointment of Anand Varadarajan as its new executive vice president and chief technology officer, effective January 19.

Varadarajan brings nearly two decades of experience from Amazon, where he excelled in building customer-centric technology platforms and managing technology and supply chains for Worldwide Grocery Stores.

An alumnus of IIT, Purdue University, and the University of Washington, Varadarajan is set to enhance Starbucks' digital initiatives, ensuring the brand's operational excellence and global technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025