Starbucks Names Anand Varadarajan as New CTO
Starbucks has appointed Anand Varadarajan, a seasoned technology executive and Amazon veteran, as its new CTO. He will lead global technology operations, reporting directly to CEO Brian Niccol. Varadarajan's expertise in developing secure and scalable technology systems is expected to bolster Starbucks' digital capabilities worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 22-12-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 07:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Starbucks has announced the appointment of Anand Varadarajan as its new executive vice president and chief technology officer, effective January 19.
Varadarajan brings nearly two decades of experience from Amazon, where he excelled in building customer-centric technology platforms and managing technology and supply chains for Worldwide Grocery Stores.
An alumnus of IIT, Purdue University, and the University of Washington, Varadarajan is set to enhance Starbucks' digital initiatives, ensuring the brand's operational excellence and global technological advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Starbucks
- Anand Varadarajan
- CTO
- Technology
- Executive
- Amazon
- Digital
- Operations
- Global
- Business
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Government Asset Disposal: GeM’s Digital Approach
Adani Group's Digital Leap: A New Era for Navi Mumbai International Airport
Trump Backs Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor
AI Revolution in Publishing: Unveiling India's Digital Future
World Bank Approves $50m Project to Accelerate Sri Lanka’s Digital Transformation