Starbucks Names Anand Varadarajan as New CTO

Starbucks has announced the appointment of Anand Varadarajan as its new executive vice president and chief technology officer, effective January 19.

Varadarajan brings nearly two decades of experience from Amazon, where he excelled in building customer-centric technology platforms and managing technology and supply chains for Worldwide Grocery Stores.

An alumnus of IIT, Purdue University, and the University of Washington, Varadarajan is set to enhance Starbucks' digital initiatives, ensuring the brand's operational excellence and global technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)