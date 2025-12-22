South Korea's Blue House Reclaims Its Throne

In a significant shift, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung is relocating the presidential office back to the historic Blue House compound. This decision marks a return to tradition after his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, controversially moved the office to the defence ministry complex. The move is expected to be completed by Christmas.

While the presidential office itself is returning to the Blue House, the residence will remain elsewhere temporarily due to ongoing inspections and damage assessments. Lee, who was elected in June following a snap election, has aspirations to eventually relocate the presidential office to Sejong City, aiming to stimulate economic growth in regions beyond Seoul.

The prior relocation by former leader Yoon, who was ousted in April, stirred controversy and debate, particularly concerning the feng shui of the Blue House site. Despite initial concerns, the public opening of the Blue House has attracted over 8 million visitors, cementing its cultural and historical significance in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)