Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of ATM Agro, Sunshine Agro to recover Rs 21 cr 

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts, share and mutual fund holdings of ATM Agro Industries and Sunshine Agro Infra as well as their directors as part of its effort to recover over Rs 21 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:17 IST
Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of ATM Agro, Sunshine Agro to recover Rs 21 cr 

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts, share and mutual fund holdings of ATM Agro Industries and Sunshine Agro Infra as well as their directors as part of its effort to recover over Rs 21 crore. The recovery proceedings have been initiated against them after they failed to repay investors' money, as directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2016.

The two companies had raised funds from investors without complying with public issue norms. ATM Agro Industries garnered funds illegally through issuance of redeemable preference shares (RPS) and secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD).

As per Sebi, the company had raised Rs 5.62 crore by issuing RPS to 300 investors. It had also collected Rs 15.62 crore from at least 1,232 people. These funds were raised between 2011-12 and 2012-13. Sunshine Agro Infra had raised funds by issuing RPS to investors in 2011-12.

The pending dues stand at Rs 21.24 crore for ATM Agro Industries and Rs 12.68 lakh for Sunshine Agro Infra. In two separate attachment notices issued on Tuesday, Sebi asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from the accounts of these defaulters. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, the capital markets watchdog directed banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, held by the defaulters. The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulters may dispose of the amounts in bank accounts and securities in demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed".

Separately, the regulator ordered attachment of bank, demat accounts as well as mutual fund folios of five entities -- Pepson Steels, Stream Suppliers (formerly known as Finelink Suppliers ), Benko Traders, Suruchi Distributors and Blackcherry Commosale to recover Rs 56 lakh. The pending dues include the initial fine amount, disgorgement amount, interest and recovery cost.

The move comes after the entities did not pay the monetary penalty imposed on them for violating securities market norm in the matter of illiquid stock options on BSE..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After borrowing surge, UK's Sunak to announce more spending

British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has already pledged over 200 billion pounds 267 billion to fight the COVID-19 crisis, will free up more cash on Wednesday against the backdrop of the heaviest public borrowing since World War Two. S...

Mobile banners rolled out in Durban, protest against human rights abuses in Pakistan

Several mobile banners have been rolled out in Durban, South Africa, protesting against human rights abuses in Pakistan, ahead of the 12th anniversary of the heinous Mumbai terror attack in 2008, which claimed the lives of over 160 people. ...

Goa govt will reduce coal handling at MPT: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be brought down by 50 per cent within a year. The CMs remarks came against the backdrop of protests against proposed expansion of the ...

'Fanboy' Jhingan hopes to pick Fowlers' brain during ISL's Kolkata derby

Strar India defender Sandesh Jhingan hopes to pick the brains of high-profile SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler during his side ATK Mohun Bagans high-profile Indian Super League clash against their arch-rivals in Vasco on Friday. Jhin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020