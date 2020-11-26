Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices trade in the red during afternoon session

After hitting a high, Indian equity benchmark indices were trading in the red on Thursday afternoon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:03 IST
Equity indices trade in the red during afternoon session
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

After hitting a high, Indian equity benchmark indices were trading in the red on Thursday afternoon. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 43,967.59 and was trading at 43,726.02 (at 12:40 pm), down by 102.08 points or 0.23 per cent.

BSE Sensex traded at a low of 43,582.40 points and high of 44,023.26 points so far in the trading session. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,828.50 points (at 12:40 pm), down by 29.90 points or 0.23 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- basic materials up by 0.31 per cent, healthcare increased by 0.49 per cent and telecom higher by 0.50 per cent. The sectors, which were trading lower were -- utilities down by 0.44 per cent, auto plummeted by 0.44 per cent and oil and gas lower by 0.76 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN warns of 'very critical' shortages in Ethiopia's Tigray

The United Nations says shortages have become very critical in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region as its population of 6 million remains sealed off and its capital is under threat of attack by Ethiopian forces seeking to arrest the regional ...

Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus

Cambodian villager Ek Chan has avoided the novel coronavirus so far without masks or social distancing but rather the scarecrows she has made to keep the deadly virus at bay.Ek Chans two scarecrows, known locally as Ting Mong, guard the gat...

Nikkhil Advani, Amazon debut first look for 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', show to launch in March 2021

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday revealed the first look of filmmaker Nikkhil Advanis medical drama Mumbai Diaries 2611, which aims to honour frontline heroes who saved many lives during the terror attacks. On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e...

Congress leader Ahmed Patel laid to rest in Bharuch

Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest in Bharuch, Gujarat on Thursday afternoon. Former party president Rahul Gandhi was also present here to pay his last respects to the party veteran.The mortal remains of Patel, who died following ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020