Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin dives as red-hot rally hits the buffers

Backers hoped than in 2020 a more mature market and fewer retail investors have lowered the chances of the kind of crash that followed its 2017 bubble. Traders cited for the drop the unwinding of highly leveraged positions built up as bitcoin approached its record, as well as tweets by the CEO of major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase expressing concern at rumours of a regulatory crackdown.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:50 IST
Bitcoin dives as red-hot rally hits the buffers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bitcoin plunged on Thursday to its lowest level in 10 days, slamming the brakes on its blistering rally and sparking a sell-off among smaller digital coins. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13% to its lowest since Nov. 16. It was last down 9% at $17,074, a sharp correction from its three-year high of $19,521 hit on Wednesday.

It has rallied around 140% this year to just shy of its all-time high of $19,666, fuelled by demand for riskier assets, a perception it is resistant to inflation, and expectations cryptocurrencies will win mainstream acceptance. The second-largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, dropped around 13% and XRP, the third-biggest, slid over 20%. Both coins, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, hit multi-year highs earlier this week.

Bitcoin's 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous gains and equally sharp drops. It volatility has hampered use for payments and made many larger investors wary. Backers hoped than in 2020 a more mature market and fewer retail investors have lowered the chances of the kind of crash that followed its 2017 bubble.

Traders cited for the drop the unwinding of highly leveraged positions built up as bitcoin approached its record, as well as tweets by the CEO of major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase expressing concern at rumours of a regulatory crackdown. "There's definitely been a sense of euphoria in markets over the last couple of days," said Joseph Edwards of crypto brokerage Enigma Securities. "This mostly feels like a reaction to that - over-leveraged markets took one small hit and suffered immensely."

A functioning cryptocurrency derivatives market has developed since 2017, with offshore exchanges offering highly leveraged positions. In times of thin liquidity, moves in such markets can have an outsize effect on bitcoin's price. Others cited worries surrounding speculation from market players of tighter U.S. regulation of how individual investors store cryptocurrencies.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of California-based Coinbase, tweeted https://twitter.com/brian_armstrong/status/1331744884856741888 on Tuesday he was worried by rumours the United States would clampdown on individual cryptocurrency wallets. The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment sent outside business hours.

Bitcoin has reacted sharply in the past to regulatory clampdowns by American authorities. Last month, U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges accusing four founders and executives of crypto derivatives exchanges BitMEX of evading rules designed to stop money laundering.

Also Read: MobiKwik, the first non-bank company brings "MobiKwik Blue American Express Card" in India

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart Black Friday sale: Jaw-dropping deals on iPhone SE, Realme Narzo 20 series, Galaxy S20+

The Flipkart Black Friday sale has gone live and will run until November 30th. The e-commerce giant is offering amazing discounts on mobile phones along with a 5 cashback on EMI transactions with the SBI credit cards.Here are some of the to...

TCS founder FC Kohli passes away at 96

Father of Indian software industry and the first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Faqir Chand Kohli, passed away on Thursday. He was 96 years old, TCS confirmed. In 2002 Kohli was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the India...

Attorney General K K Venugopal stresses on need to fill up vacancies in subordinate courts

Attorney General K K Venugopal Thursday stressed on the need to fill up vacancies in the subordinate judiciary and to deal with the problem of huge pendency of cases, saying collective effort was needed to see that justice delivery system i...

Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer, also seeks bail

A court here on Thursday once again sought a reply from the National Investigation Agency NIA on 83-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamys request that he be provided a straw and sipper in jail. Swamy, arrested in the alleged El...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020