WB govt health scheme expanded to include all

The decision will be applicable from December 1, 2020, Banerjee announced. She drew parallel with the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme saying that it was being run n a 60:40 ratio with the states implementing it, while 'Swasthya Sathi' was totally funded by the West Bengal government.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:40 IST
Months ahead of the 2021 state polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expanded the state-run "Swasthya Sathi' health scheme to cover the entire population of the state. The decision will be applicable from December 1, 2020, Banerjee announced.

She drew parallel with the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme saying that it was being run n a 60:40 ratio with the states implementing it, while 'Swasthya Sathi' was totally funded by the West Bengal government. "Earlier, we had decided to enroll at least 7.5 crore people under 'Swathya Sathi'. I am announcing today that every family in West Bengal, every person, be it a child or an old man or woman, irrespective of their religious affinity will be covered under this scheme," Banerjee told newsmen.

"The central government gives only 60 per cent for Ayushman Bharat. Who will pay the rest 40 per cent ? If the common people need to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for a Rs 5 lakh scheme, then why will people opt for that. Our Swastha Sathi scheme is 100 per cent funded by the state government," she said. The Trinamool Congress supremo said she will definitely welcome it if the Centre wants to provide 100 per cent of the scheme.

"If they (the Centre) want to fund Ayushman Bharat totally then let them do it. Why do n't they do it," she added. Every family will be provided with one smart card to avail the benefits of 'Swasthya Sathi' in which all state-run hospitals as well as private hospitals in the state have been roped in, she added.

The scheme was officially launched by Banerjee in December 2016 and is a basic health cover for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs five lakh per annum per family. "The health card will be issued against the name of the family, generally a woman. Families will be enrolled in the scheme once the government representatives start visiting every household in the state under the 'Duare Duare Poschimbongo Sarkar' (West Bengal government at your doorstep) scheme," she said.

To state will have to bear an annual expense of Rs 2,000 crore for the health scheme, she added..

