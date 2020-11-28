Left Menu
PM reaches Pune to review vaccine work at Serum Institute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Pune on Saturday on the last leg of his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development in India. After landing at Pune airport around 4.30 pm from Hyderabad, Modi proceeded to the Serum Institute of India (SII) by helicopter. Modi's visit to SII is aimed at reviewing the progress of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanism, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:57 IST
Modi's visit to SII is aimed at reviewing the progress of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanism, an official said. Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the vaccine.

Modi began his vaccine development review tour by visiting pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad at 9.30 am. Modi spent over an hour at the plant, before leaving for Hyderabad, where he visited vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility.

He will fly back to Delhi from Pune in the evening, the official said..

