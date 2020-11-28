Left Menu
Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Shekar Viswanathan to retire this month-end

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said its Vice-Chairman and whole-time director Shekar Viswanathan would retire from the company with effect from November 30. I wish him well," TKM Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar said in a statement. Viswanathan also held leadership positions in prestigious industrial associations like FICCI, CII, SIAM and ACMA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:19 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said its Vice-Chairman and whole-time director Shekar Viswanathan would retire from the company with effect from November 30. Viswanathan led TKM as the Vice-Chairman and Whole-time Director for over seven years. He was associated with the company for over 20 years and helped build TKM in the country.

He joined the company's board in 2008 as the Whole-time Director and as the Vice-Chairman and Whole-time Director in 2013. Viswanathan also helped strengthen the Toyota Group companies in the country, as the former director of Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts and Deputy Managing Director of TG Kirloskar Automotive during his career. "He has very consistently provided invaluable counsel and strong leadership in numerous capacities across Toyota and other group companies. His commitment, passion and vision for furthering the rise of the automobile industry in India have earned him great plaudits. I wish him well," TKM Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar said in a statement.

Viswanathan also held leadership positions in prestigious industrial associations like FICCI, CII, SIAM and ACMA. "Our operations in India play a vital role for Toyota globally. As a part of the key leadership team, Viswanathan has been one of the strongest pillars for TKM fostering its growth in India. His retirement will be a loss for TKM and the auto industry at large. We are grateful for his leadership in several capacities over the years and wish him well. We will truly miss his great leadership skills," TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said.

