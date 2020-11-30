Increasing energy efficiency of appliances saves over $31.4 million

The increasing energy efficiency of appliances has resulted in energy savings to New Zealanders of more than $31.4 million for products sold over a year, according to sales data analysis by EECA. That's the equivalent of the average annual electricity use of 35,000 homes.

EECA's GM Strategy and Insights Dr Marcos Pelenur say the 5.4 million products sold (March 2019 - March 2020), will continue to provide savings over their lifetime –resulting in $384 million of national benefit.

"New Zealand appliances are becoming increasingly energy-efficient. EECA works with the Australian Government to develop minimum energy performance standards which remove the worst performing appliances from the market."

"These standards allow New Zealand to make gains in energy efficiency at low-cost to government and industry, with little impact on consumer choice."

Dr Pelenur says the 86 million products sold under EECA's E3 programme since 2002 have resulted in $1.45 billion of national benefit.

EECA calculated the energy savings for the year ending March 2020 by tracking improvements in the energy efficiency of products through sales information, as well as analysing how much businesses and households are avoiding in energy costs by using more efficient appliances.

Dr Pelenur recommends consumers look at the Energy Rating Label on appliances to find the most energy-efficient models.

"It's quite simple –an appliance with more stars on the label is more energy-efficient than similar models, he says."