Odd News Roundup: Hungarian Santas ditch the chimney for the internet; Change is in the hair: Thai royalist turns rebel and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Unscary 'Brexit monster' takes a turn in Rotterdam ahead of Jan. 1 border controls

The "Brexit Monster", a furry blue mascot created by the Netherlands to personify problems linked to Britain's EU departure, made an appearance at the Port of Rotterdam on Tuesday to warn that customs controls are coming on Jan. 1. "'Deal or no deal' is, for the port operations, not relevant," said Mark Dijk, the port's Brexit coordinator.

Droning the drove: Israeli cow-herders turn to flying tech

The buzz of tiny rotors has replaced dog barks and bullwhips on this Israeli ranch, where drones are being used to herd and observe cattle. The remote-controlled quadcopters hover near the cows, which move along in response while live video is relayed back to the farmers.

Monolith or just trash? Metal sculpture in Utah appears to have been demolished

The mysterious metal column found standing inexplicably in a remote part of Utah's desert last month was knocked down and dismantled by a group of men who considered it "trash," according to a photographer who documented the object's demise. As images of the object gleaming amid dusty red rocks spread online, many noted a vague resemblance to the so-called "monoliths" in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," prompting strained jokes about a possibly extraterrestrial origin.

Namibia to auction 170 elephants over drought, increased population

Namibia has put 170 "high value" wild elephants up for sale due to drought and an increase in elephant numbers, the southern African country's environmental ministry said on Wednesday. An advertisement carried by state-owned daily New Era said an increase in incidents of human-elephant conflict motivated the sale of the large mammal that is at risk of extinction due to poaching and ecological factors.

Czech golden pig ornaments get mask for COVID Christmas

A Czech Christmas ornament maker has added tiny masks to the country's traditional golden pigs, which are said to arrive in the homes of good children who fast before Christmas Eve's family feast. The glass ornaments which can be hung from a Christmas tree have proved incredibly popular.

French rescuers rig crane to help obese man stuck in home

French rescuers had to go to extremes to evacuate a man suffering from morbid obesity from his flat on Tuesday, after he was immobilized in his home following an accident last year. Some 50 rescuers and a crane were used in the operation in the southern city of Perpignan. Estimated to weigh between 250 and 300 kilos (550 lbs to 660 lbs), the man, identified as "Alain P." had been unable to move from the floor after falling out of bed a year ago. He will now be hospitalised for several months as doctors tend to his needs and try and help him lose body fat.

From hijabs to cosplay, Indonesian finds calling in cat fashion makeovers

It may not be haute couture, but former Indonesian school teacher turned tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi has found a lucrative market for his cat fashions, creating unique costumes and cosplay outfits for cats. After quitting his job as a teacher, he tried his hand at a number of businesses, including running a motorbike repair shop, before stumbling upon cat fashions, an idea from one of his cat-loving cousins.

Change is in the hair: Thai royalist turns rebel

Mitree Chitinunda was such a devoted Thai royalist that he had the king's portrait cut into his hair last year, but politics like fashion and hairstyles is changing in Thailand. Mitree latest hairstyle shows the "Hunger Games" salute of the pro-democracy protesters who are demanding reforms to curb the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in addition to a new prime minister and new constitution.

Trained dogs, yes. But other pets on board is U.S. airlines' call: regulator

Only trained dogs qualify as service animals on U.S. airlines, as regulators rejected requests to extend legal protections to miniature horses, monkeys and other species, under final U.S. Transportation Department rules issued Wednesday. Airlines can still choose which other species to allow on board, but the rules issued on Wednesday largely resolve years of disputes with passengers who falsely claim pets as "emotional support animals," which may travel in the cabin with little oversight.

Hungarian Santas ditch the chimney for the internet

With Hungary under partial lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases, several local companies have started offering online meetings with Santa Claus for children holed up at home with their families. One of the Hungarian companies that normally rents out Santas for families and business events has come up with several forms of COVID-19-proof meetings.