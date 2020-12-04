Left Menu
China stocks post third weekly gains on recovery hopes

** Data on Monday showed China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high. ** Besides recovery hopes, analysts said low valuations were a key factor as investors shifted to stocks in traditional industries.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:13 IST
China stocks inched up on Friday to post a third straight weekly gain, buoyed by robust data pointing to a recovery in the world's second-largest economy, though the rally was capped by escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% to close at 5,065.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.1% to 3,444.58.

** For the week, CSI300 strengthened 1.7%, while SSEC climbed 1.1%, both logging their third weekly gains in a row on upbeat data. ** China's exports and imports are expected to rise at a faster pace in November, helped by strong demand and coronavirus-related disruptions at factories in other countries, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

** Exports are expected to have risen 12% from a year earlier, according to a median estimate of a Reuters poll of 24 economists, quickening from an 11.4% gain in October.

** Besides recovery hopes, analysts said low valuations were a key factor as investors shifted to stocks in traditional industries. ** "Chinese mutual funds could turn more to financial and other traditional players for now, which provide more safety margin given their valuations," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** However, Sino-U.S. tensions continued to weighed on the market. ** The United States on Thursday added China's top chipmaker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

** Chinese state media warned that some damage to Sino-U.S. ties is "beyond repair" amid a new wave of counter-China measures by the Trump administration.

