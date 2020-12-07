Romanian leu steady after general election, stocks fall

Romanian leu steady after general election, stocks fallReuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:56 IST
The Romanian blue-chip stock index fell in early trade on Monday after a preliminary independent count showed the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) taking the lead in Sunday's national election, but the Romanian leu held steady.
By 0820 GMT, The index was down 0.7% on the day. The leu was flat against the euro at 4.8720.
