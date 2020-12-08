Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN award testimony to govt's focus on making India world's preferred investment destination:PM

The award is a testimony to our governments focus on making India the worlds preferred investment destination and improving ease of doing business, Modi said in a tweet. This is a testimony to our governments focus on making India the worlds preferred investment destination improving ease of doing business, Modi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:41 IST
UN award testimony to govt's focus on making India world's preferred investment destination:PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Invest India, an investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Union government, for winning the '2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award'. The award is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination and improving ease of doing business, Modi said in a tweet. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) declared 'Invest India' as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva

The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the world's investment promotion agencies

''Congratulations to @investindia for winning the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award given by @UNCTAD. This is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination & improving ease of doing business,'' Modi said. The evaluation was based on UNCTAD's assessment of work undertaken by 180 national investment promotion agencies across the world.PTI KR DVDV

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches over 74,000

Dublin Ireland, December 8 ANIXinhua Ireland reported 242 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national tally to 74,468, the countrys health authorities said in a statement.No new COVID-19 deaths ...

Harwood-Bellis signs contract extension with Manchester City

Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed a contract extension with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2024. The central defender has been part of Manchester Citys Academy set-up for a decade. He had made his first-team debut in...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm Amazon Web Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The ...

China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under cleansing campaign

China has removed 105 apps including that of U.S. travel firm TripAdvisor Inc from app stores in the country, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020