Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers protest across India against Modi's liberalisation

Assured of floor prices, most currently sell the bulk of their produce at government-controlled wholesale markets, known as mandis. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said the reforms would not hurt farmers' incomes.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:55 IST
Farmers protest across India against Modi's liberalisation
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers' protests against new laws liberalizing agricultural markets spread across India on Tuesday, as farm organizations called for a nationwide strike after inconclusive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

In eastern and western states, farmers blocked roads and squatted on railway tracks, delaying hordes of people getting to work, and preventing perishable produce from reaching markets. Farmers from the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, neighboring New Delhi, have been at the vanguard of the agitation since last month, and have set up protest camps in and around the capital.

"We will not allow the government to change the rules because they want to hurt farmers' income by filling the pockets of big companies," said Gurwinder Singh, a 66-year-old farmer from Punjab, a state known as the food bowl of India. The reforms enacted in September loosened rules around the sale, pricing, and storage of farm produce that have protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades. Assured of floor prices, most currently sell the bulk of their produce at government-controlled wholesale markets, known as mandis.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said the reforms would not hurt farmers' incomes. More talks between the government and farmer organizations are due on Wednesday. Meantime, social media has fanned sympathy for the farmers' cause among the Indian diaspora abroad. During recent days, thousands of people have protested in support of the farmers outside the Indian embassy in central London.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protest sites around New Delhi have turned into camps, with entire families cooking and sleeping in the open, and Sikh religious organizations were providing them with face masks, water, and food. At least 20 regional and national opposition parties backed the call for the strike.

"It's going to be a nightmare if there will be any serious unrest during the pandemic," a senior home ministry bureaucrat overseeing security told Reuters on condition of anonymity, warning that police had been authorized to use water cannons or tear gas to disperse over-crowded protests.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Antibodies in mucous membrane may dominate early COVID-19 immune response: Study

Scientists have assessed the immune response against the novel coronavirus in over 150 COVID-19 patients and found that the antibodies found in the mucous membrane are activated much earlier than other types, an advance which may lead to th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Europes top sides handed straightforward routes to QatarEngland were pitted against old rivals Poland in their World Cup qualifying group on Monday after a draw which left Europes top si...

FDI, foreign innovation welcome but govt equally keen on country's safety, security: Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said foreign investments and innovations are welcome but at the same time, the government is focussed on promoting Indian innovation as well as keen on the countrys safety and security. Speaking...

ANAROCK Enables 18 Acre Prime Land Sale in Bengaluru's Whitefield

Godrej Properties to develop approx. 1600-unit housing project over 2.4 million sft Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Leading independent real estate consultancy ANAROCK has announced the successful culmination of a major land deal in Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020