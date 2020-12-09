Taiwan Product Center to showcase their products at the virtual Taiwan Expo India 2020

Left Menu
Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) was launched in India by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) with an objective to get Taiwanese businesses to the forefront and help Indian counterparts secure joint business ventures and reliable suppliers for their value chain.

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/PNN): Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) was launched in India by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) with an objective to get Taiwanese businesses to the forefront and help Indian counterparts secure joint business ventures and reliable suppliers for their value chain. TPC currently has three centers across India in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi respectively. Taiwan Product Center will be participating in the Taiwan Expo India, 2020 with the aim to showcase their products and strengthening their market presence in India.

This Expo, for the first time will be curated as a virtual experience owing to the ongoing Pandemic. TPC will have sixteen companies from across Centers, displaying their avant-garde products from automation appliances, home decor and furnishing materials to diamond tools and appliances along with fibre optics, IoT related products and industrial tools. Key companies participating from TPC include Maxthermo-Gitta Group Corp, Ta Tung Aluminium Co Ltd, Leadrank Tools Inc, Da Jie Electricity Machinery Industrial Co Ltd, Acon Optics Communication Inc. Magtech Magnetic, PUMA, Tatung Aluminum Co Ltd, Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co, Ltd. Acewell International Co, Ltd, Advanced Connectek, Formosa, Unicare Biotechnology, Bestak Self-Adhesives Inc., ComeUp, HTC vacuum & Well Electronics

"India continues to show great potential in economic and business development. With its growing consumption and purchasing power, there is indeed great optimism for some long term partnerships. As we cater to the demands of the new normal, TPC's presence at the Taiwan Expo will act as a bridge and catalyst that will generate mutual progress and bring prosperity to both businesses. TPC through its various Taiwanese products, technology and industrial sectors aims to compliment India's economic growth and consistently provide their partners with innovation and quality services," said Alex Pen, Director, Taipei World Trade Center - Mumbai, while speaking about Taiwan Product Centre. Taiwan Expo is a key platform for Taiwanese businesses and manufacturers to improve their international presence and establish a foothold in various organizing countries. Organized by TAITRA with an objective to bring Taiwan to the forefront, the Expo so far has taken place 14 times in 10 cities across six countries. The Expo over the years has attracted 2,340 exhibitors and more than 294,000 visitors creating approximately USD 1 billion worth of business deals.

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is the foremost non-profit trade organization in Taiwan, and along with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade. Throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, Taiwan continues to be one the most reliable business partners due to its efficient management and advanced technology. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

