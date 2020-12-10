Left Menu
Development News Edition

WayCool Foods raises $ 7.8 million for working capital needs

WayCool Foods, an agri-supply chain startup, has raised USD 7.8 million from Samunnati, RBL Bank and InnoVen Capital to meet its working capital requirements, the company said on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:24 IST
WayCool Foods raises $ 7.8 million for working capital needs
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

WayCool Foods, an agri-supply chain startup, has raised USD 7.8 million from Samunnati, RBL Bank and InnoVen Capital to meet its working capital requirements, the company said on Thursday. The new fund-raising follows the earlier debt financing round of $ 5.5 million guaranteed by the United States International Development Finance Corporation and financed by IndusInd Bank.

The funds would be used to meet working capital needs and to boost automation in the distribution centres and warehouses, a statement from the Chennai-based company said on Thursday. The startup has planned to achieve 70 per cent digital and mechanical automation across all distribution units by mid-2021.

''The latest debt round completes the funding requirements for the company's annual business plan. It will be used to support select new lines of growth and build related physical as well as digital assets,'' the company's chief financial officer Chinna Pardhasaradhi said.

WayCool has always believed in using a blend of funding sources in order to maximise its capital efficiency, delivering superior returns to investors, he said. The company's CEO Karthik Jayaraman said, ''Samunnati and InnoVen capital have been our long-term partners in growth and we welcome RBL Bank to our platform.'' ''The innovative instruments we are developing in partnership with RBL Bank will free the business from working capital as a growth limiter,'' he said.

The company procures, processes and distributes a range of food products, including fresh produce, staples and dairy products, serving over 16,000 clients across South. It plans to accelerate profitability and improve on its capital efficient model by continuing to invest in technology and automation across the value chain, the statement said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,518 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh; 16 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,518 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities, taking the caseload to 2,52,638 and death toll to 3,054, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,30,238 as 177 people were discharged from hosp...

Facebook says resolved issues with Messenger, Instagram

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had resolved issues faced by some users while sending or receiving messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed earlier in t...

HC forms committee to stop illegal conversion of forest land in Sunderbans

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday formed a two-member committee headed by a senior IPS officer to immediately stop all illegal conversion of forest land into fisheries, resorts, adventure sports outlets in the Sunderbans, the worlds large...

MEA to hold panel discussions on Gulf Cooperation Council-India tomorrow in run up to Pravasi Bharati Divas meet

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday will organise two virtual panel discussions on GCC-India in the run up to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas PBD Convention to be held in January 2021. In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the panel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020