IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd. launches its global campaign #MakeHistory; further strengthening its Employer Brand

We are excited to announce our new employer brand proposition - MakeHistory, to attract the finest talent, while keeping our current employees motivated through endless experiences that enable learning and progress. Through focused communication of IPM Indias new Employer Brand, they aim to interest exceptional aspirants - across functions and geographies, by providing superlative employee experiences.About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited IPM India Wholesale Trading Pvt. Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:17 IST
NEW DELHI, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), further strengthened its Employer Brand with the launch of PMI's global campaign #MakeHistory - reinforcing the organisation's commitment towards transformation - inside, out. Enthused by a 360 approach towards focused talent engagement, the campaign will address aspects like inviting superlative, suitable candidates; bridging 'talent skill' gaps; retaining meritorious employees and addressing its gender and diversity balance. The campaign revolves around four pillars including - revolutionary change, shape the future, stronger together and endless experiences. The pillars echo the company's ideologies to create a milieu of opportunities for current and impending talent. Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India said, ''We are pleased to launch the #MakeHistory campaign to mark a new beginning at IPM India. The new employer brand proposition will support our goal of being a fulfilling workplace for existing and prospective top talent. We always strive to bring revolutionary change with every new opportunity, take informed risks to shape the future, always find strength in our ranks and be 'stronger together', by gaining endless experiences through learning and upskilling. We have incredible talent that will surely pave the way to #MakeHistory.'' Hosne Ara Loma, People & Culture Director, IPM India said, ''Employees yearn to work with organisations where their presence is celebrated, and talent nurtured. We are excited to announce our new employer brand proposition - #MakeHistory, to attract the finest talent, while keeping our current employees motivated through endless experiences that enable learning and progress. The campaign highlights our transformational journey through the experiences of our people and their role in making history at the organization in India and globally. The campaign intended at strengthening our employer brand, will effectively communicate the power of being a team - enabling alterations through solid relationships with our people.'' The campaign which kick-started in early October 2020, is aimed at attracting and engaging befitting talent. IPM India has put concrete measurement matrices in place, to benchmark success, leveraging a strong toolkit - targeting an increase in engagement base for IPM India, its organizational equity and best practices across relevant online and offline platforms. Through focused communication of IPM India's new Employer Brand, they aim to interest exceptional aspirants - across functions and geographies, by providing superlative employee experiences.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited: IPM India Wholesale Trading Pvt. Ltd. (IPM India) is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl, Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Ltd. PWR PWR

