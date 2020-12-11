One dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Banda

A 20-year-old man died and another person was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a car near a village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Santosh, was returning after dropping off a relative on his motorcycle late Thursday night along with another man when he met with the accident near Bhitaura village under the Kalinjar police station area, they said.

Both were rushed to the district hospital after the crash where Santosh succumbed to injuries, the police said, adding efforts were underway to trace the car. Santosh was supposed to get married on Friday, they said.