Development News Edition

Bounce to add 4,000 EVs to fleet by Feb, go 100 pc electric by Q3 FY22

Shared mobility platform Bounce on Friday said it plans to add 4,000 e-scooters on its platform by February and transition to a 100 per cent electric vehicle fleet by the third quarter of FY22.

Updated: 11-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:51 IST
Representative Image

Shared mobility platform Bounce on Friday said it plans to add 4,000 e-scooters on its platform by February and transition to a 100 per cent electric vehicle fleet by the third quarter of FY22. ''We have been transitioning to green mobility since early this year and every vehicle added since February 2020 has been electric. We approximately have 6,000 scooters and 50 per cent of these are electric,'' Bounce CEO and co-founder Vivekananda Hallekere told PTI.

By the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22, Bounce aims to have 100 per cent deployment of electric vehicles on the platform, he added. In the last few months, Bounce has seen a steady rise in the number of daily rides and now has reached 35 per cent of its pre-COVID numbers.

It resumed operations in many cities and tier-II markets, including Hassan, Mysore, Vijayawada, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Before the COVID lockdown, Bounce did about 1.3 lakh rides on a daily basis.

The platform has been focussing on streamlining supply chain and operations as it accelerates the adoption of EVs. The company aims to address the ever-growing, highly inadequate commute requirement in a green, sustainable and climate-friendly manner and is working towards making its rides carbon neutral by 2022.

''We always believed that widespread adoption of EVs will happen only by fleet operators as the backend infrastructure can be built before fleet deployment, thus solving the catch-22 situation. When COVID impacted business, we took advantage of the period to accelerate our EV adoption strategy,'' Hallekere said. The company has built strategic partnerships with several OEMs in the electric and battery space to achieve this green vision, he added.

''We will continue to lead the micro-mobility sector by providing clean, affordable and convenient options for daily commute,'' he said. Bounce currently offers its bikes to consumers under three plans - Short Term Rentals (STR), Long Term Rentals (LTR) and Rideshare.

STR allows the bike to be rented for 2-12 hours a day, encouraging better utilisation of bikes throughout the day. LTR enable customers to rent bikes for 15-45 days. All bikes are sanitised, following the necessary safety protocols..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

