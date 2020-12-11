Industrial Park destination, Bhiwandi witnesses 58% increase in employment generation amidst the pandemic: Bhumi World

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maharashtra's fastest growing industrial, warehousing and manufacturing hub, Bhiwandi has witnessed exponential growth in generating employment opportunities during the pandemic. Over 9500 individuals benefited through jobs in the year 2020 as compared to 4000 in 2019 across the industrial parks in Bhiwandi. Providing employment to people from various backgrounds such as skilled and un-skilled labourers, technical specialists, engineers, accountants and people in management roles, Bhiwandi has been able to service an array of sectors such as engineering, manufacturing and processing, healthcare, IT services, transport & logistics, hotels & restaurants, food products & beverages, financial services etc.

One of the leading industrial parks and a hub for more than 1500 operational factories, Bhumi World has been instrumental in the growth of Bhiwandi as a destination for employment seekers. Playing a major role in generating employment in the Rural area, Bhumi World has employed about 35,000 - 40,000 personnel till date. Mr. Prakash Patel, Founder and Managing Director, Bhumi World said, ''In these uncertain times, the companies across Bhiwandi industrial area and Bhumi World have had the privilege of offering employment to talent across sectors. With the countrywide unlocking process and relaxed lockdowns, we are witnessing stability and recovery in businesses. Riding on this optimistic wave, Bhumi World expects to see a 25% to 30% growth in employment generation in 2021'' Additionally, with the growth potential of Bhiwandi expected to multiple in the year to come, one can expect a 10% to 15% increase in employment generation in the said market.

About Bhumi World: Bhumi World has developed a 125-acre industrial park in Thane with over 20 operating business segments. It is providing employment opportunities to more than 30,000 people working with 1500 operational manufacturing units. Out of these, over 350 units are from countries like the US, the UK, Japan, Korea, Dubai, UAE, Africa, Germany and Switzerland. The industrial park is located in one of the most developed areas of National Highway (NH-3) in Thane extension area. It offers several advantages such as supporting clients set up business operations through a ''One window'' system and a residential zone within less than 500 metres. Bhumi World has also helped develop hotels, restaurants and banquet halls near the industrial park as a daily support system for the business community. Upcoming projects by Bhumi World include industrial parks, premium residential and commercial complexes with reputed developers across the country.