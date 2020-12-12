Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors weigh blocked China companies as Sino-U.S. chill deepens

The Defense Department's list covers a range of companies that it says have ties to the Chinese military, including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) ,, oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) and telecom operator China Mobile Ltd. Hikvision has repeatedly said that it considers its targeting by the executive order to be "groundless." The restrictions have hurt some individual firms' valuations, with CNOOC's Hong Kong shares down by nearly a quarter since it was named in late November.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 01:04 IST
Investors weigh blocked China companies as Sino-U.S. chill deepens
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Investors face uncertain rules and could miss out on promising opportunities after index makers cut some blocked Chinese firms from their books, according to money managers and attorneys.

The exclusions, a response to a ban on American investment in companies named on a Pentagon list, could weigh on prices for some stocks - though only for as long as it takes for foreign buyers to pick up the spoils. Tariq Dennison, managing director at GFM Asset Management in Hong Kong, said the index exclusions were understandable but had created a headache for investors.

"It's been more than the average annoyance because some of those names are names we own," he said, referring to China Mobile, which is on the Defense Department list and which he still considers a good investment. The executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump, published last month, barred U.S. investors from buying securities of restricted firms starting in November 2021, based on their alleged ties to the Chinese military.

Most selling will probably come from passive managers who track major indexes and exchange-traded-funds, since FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices have said they will drop certain companies from their products. S&P is also culling blocked firms' bonds from its credit indexes, and other index providers including MSCI and Nasdaq are expected to take similar steps.

But several investors said they are waiting for the U.S. Treasury to publish more details about the sanctions to fully assess the market impact. "As the executive order sits there is no required forced selling per se," said Salman Niaz, a bond fund manager and head of Asian credit at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Singapore, "When the detailed regulations come out we will know exactly what it means."

Niaz points out that the risk premium on Chinese securities had not changed since the announcements. Chinese borrowers have more than $600 billion of bonds outstanding in offshore markets, he said, of which about 75% is rated investment grade and just $29 billion of that was from issuers on the list of blocked companies. "This leaves a sufficiently deep investible opportunity set of bonds that global investors can participate in." Jamieson Greer, a former Trump administration trade official who is now a partner at law firm King & Spalding in Washington and represents investment firms, said one question is how the prohibitions will affect indirect holdings such as those in index funds.

The White House order's deadline of next November gives investors time to wait for more guidance, he said, which may come from the incoming administration of U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden. Because many of the concerns raised by the United States are bipartisan, Greer said, "I don't think there is going to be a lot of political or popular pressure to roll this back quickly."

A U.S. Treasury Department official did not immediately comment on the questions of how the rules would affect indirect holdings. The Defense Department's list covers a range of companies that it says have ties to the Chinese military, including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) ,, oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) and telecom operator China Mobile Ltd.

Hikvision has repeatedly said that it considers its targeting by the executive order to be "groundless." The restrictions have hurt some individual firms' valuations, with CNOOC's Hong Kong shares down by nearly a quarter since it was named in late November. Others have fared better: Hikvision's shares have risen more than 50% from lows following its blacklisting last October.

Chetan Seth, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Nomura in Singapore, said the bigger risk is an escalation in the U.S. pushback against Chinese firms, noting that the impact of targets to date has been relatively minor. "I think the bigger risk here is if the administration were to target some of the big boys. The obvious ones, like (Ali)Baba, Tencent," he said.

But in the event of a sudden rush of divestments by U.S. investors, global appetite for increasing exposure to fast-growing Chinese names is likely to provide price support despite the blockings. "We suspect a lot of ... non-American investors would take that opportunity to accumulate because the fundamental story doesn't change," said Seth.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Two-drug combo improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes For h...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

U.S. Congress passes bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

The U.S. Senate, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, unanimously approved a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020