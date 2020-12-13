Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Steel's Dolvi Works plant expansion may be completed by March-end

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 12:12 IST
JSW Steel's Dolvi Works plant expansion may be completed by March-end
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The expansion of JSW Steel's Dolvi Works plant from 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 10 MTPA is expected to be completed by the end of this fiscal year, a company official has said. Located on the west coast of India at Dolvi in Maharashtra, Dolvi Works is JSW Steel's integrated steel plant having current capacity of 5 MTPA.

The company is in process to double its capacity to 10 MTPA with an investment of about Rs 15,000 crore. ''We are aiming to complete the expansion of Dolvi Works by the second half of this fiscal (March 2021-end),'' JSW Steel Director - Commercial Marketing and Corporate Strategy Jayant Acharya said.

According to the company, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the expansion of Dolvi Work was affected. The work was suspended because of multiple reasons including non-availability of workers and travel restrictions -- both domestic and international. The company received the permission to restart activities towards the end of April 2020.

JSW Steel further said the expansion of the plan includes installing a 4.5 MTPA blast furnace with a supporting 5 MTPA Steel Melt Shop (SMS) and a 5 MTPA Hot Strip Mill (HSM). The plant would also have an 8 MTPA pellet plant and four kilns of 600 TPD Lime Calcination Plants (LCPs), besides a captive power plant.

''About 95 per cent work related to expansion of the plant is completed,'' JSW Steel said. With the expansion of the Dolvi Works, Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel's total steel making capacity will reach to 23.1 MTPA, from 18.1 MTPA at present.

Besides 5 MTPA Dolvi Works, JSW Steel owns and operates a 12 MTPA manufacturing facility at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, which is the largest single location steel-producing facility in India, and another 1 MTPA plant in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The company, which is in expansion mode, has also proposed to set up a 13.2 MTPA greenfield steel plant in Odisha along with a 900 MW power plant for captive usage with an investment amount of Rs 53,700 crore.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'How the novel coronavirus hijacks and damages lung cells decoded'

Scientists have decoded the chain of molecular responses of human lung cells to infection with the novel coronavirus, an advance which may aid in the identification of clinically approved medications that can be re-purposed for COVID-19 tre...

Fire in ATM at petrol pump in Mumbai; none hurt

A fire broke out in an ATM of a nationalised bank at a petrol pump in Oshiwara area here on Sunday morning, a fire official said. No one was injured in the blaze, he said.The fire broke out around 7.25 am at the Automated Teller Machine ATM...

Officials: Bomb and gun attacks in Afghan capital kill 3

Separate bomb and gun attacks on Sunday left at least three dead in Afghanistans capital, local police said, a day after a barrage of mortar shells shook the city. A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, a...

Govt plans third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF this fiscal

The government is likely to launch the third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, the exchange traded fund that invests in debt of public sector companies, this fiscal, a source said. Central public sector enterprises CPSEs have fund raising plans o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020