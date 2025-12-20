Man Dupes Woman in Fake Ritual for Fortune

A man has been booked for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from a woman by pretending to perform rituals aimed at counteracting black magic, according to the Vile Parle police.

The suspect, Ramchandra Sutar, allegedly manipulated the complainant by claiming her family was under a black magic spell. He offered to conduct rituals, charging a substantial fee.

During the process, he instructed her to place all her gold jewellery into a steel container, suggesting it would enhance her family's fortunes. When she opened the container later, it was empty. Authorities have registered an FIR and are searching for the accused, said the police.