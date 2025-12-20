Thrilling Chess Duels Shake Up Global Chess League Standings

In a dramatic finish to Matchday 7 of the Global Chess League, Marc'andria Maurizzi's last-minute victory against Volodar Murzin led Triveni Continental Kings to an 8-7 triumph over Fyers American Gambits. This win, part of a joint initiative by Tech Mahindra and FIDE, helped the defending champions take a commanding six-point lead at the top of the standings.

The league's narrative shifted when Ganges Grandmasters defeated Alpine SG Pipers but fell to PBG Alaskan Knights, positioning them in third with 12 match points. Meanwhile, upGrad Mumba Masters, despite a heavy 16-1 defeat by American Gambits, held onto the second position on points.

Earlier in the action-packed day, key matches saw Vladislav Artemiev, Hikaru Nakamura, and Richard Rapport deliver decisive wins for the American Gambits. The day's highlights also included crucial performances from Sara Khadem and Arjun Erigaisi, as Ganges Grandmasters closed the gap slightly in the fiercely contested league race.

(With inputs from agencies.)