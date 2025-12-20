Ishan Kishan's Stellar SMAT Performance Secures T20 World Cup Spot

Ishan Kishan, whose remarkable performance in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) saw him leading Jharkhand to their maiden victory, has been selected for the Indian T20 World Cup squad. His coach, Uttam Majumdar, emphasized the difficult-to-ignore nature of Kishan's form, which compelled selectors to include him in the team.

Kishan dominated the SMAT with a towering 517 runs at an average of 57.44 across 10 innings, including two centuries and two fifties, and scoring at a strike rate exceeding 197. A standout century in the final against Haryana further cemented his place in the national squad. "His performance spoke volumes, and selectors couldn't overlook it," remarked Majumdar.

The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, will be led by Suryakumar Yadav. While Shubman Gill has been dropped amid concerns over his form and fitness, Axar Patel returns as vice-captain. The squad includes notable names such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya among others.