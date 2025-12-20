Left Menu

Trump's Total Blockade Intensifies U.S.-Venezuela Tensions

The United States has seized a vessel off the Venezuelan coast as part of a blockade against sanctioned oil tankers. This move escalates tensions amid a U.S. military build-up in the region. The embargo could potentially raise global oil prices as Venezuelan crude exports fall sharply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:20 IST
Trump's Total Blockade Intensifies U.S.-Venezuela Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken a decisive action by seizing a vessel in international waters near Venezuela, as disclosed by three U.S. officials. This operation follows President Donald Trump's announcement of a total blockade on sanctioned oil tankers in the region.

The seizure marks the second such incident in recent weeks, amid a larger U.S. military presence near Venezuela. While specific details of the operation remain undisclosed, the Coast Guard is reportedly leading the efforts. This move comes as Venezuelan crude exports continue to plummet, posing potential impacts on the global oil market.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has alleged that the increased U.S. military activities aim at toppling his government. As tensions rise, the situation prompts concerns about regional stability and the future of Venezuelan oil operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025