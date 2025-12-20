Trump's Total Blockade Intensifies U.S.-Venezuela Tensions
The United States has seized a vessel off the Venezuelan coast as part of a blockade against sanctioned oil tankers. This move escalates tensions amid a U.S. military build-up in the region. The embargo could potentially raise global oil prices as Venezuelan crude exports fall sharply.
The United States has taken a decisive action by seizing a vessel in international waters near Venezuela, as disclosed by three U.S. officials. This operation follows President Donald Trump's announcement of a total blockade on sanctioned oil tankers in the region.
The seizure marks the second such incident in recent weeks, amid a larger U.S. military presence near Venezuela. While specific details of the operation remain undisclosed, the Coast Guard is reportedly leading the efforts. This move comes as Venezuelan crude exports continue to plummet, posing potential impacts on the global oil market.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has alleged that the increased U.S. military activities aim at toppling his government. As tensions rise, the situation prompts concerns about regional stability and the future of Venezuelan oil operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomats Convene in Miami to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Plan
Chief Election Commissioner Visits Temples, Discusses Electoral Reforms in Hyderabad
Timothee Chalamet Shatters Rumors with Bold Musical Debut
Breaking Language Barriers: Supreme Court's Push for Multilingual Accessibility
Stalin Accuses BJP of Anti-Secular Agenda Amidst Christmas Celebrations