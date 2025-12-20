Trump's Total Blockade Intensifies U.S.-Venezuela Tensions

The United States has taken a decisive action by seizing a vessel in international waters near Venezuela, as disclosed by three U.S. officials. This operation follows President Donald Trump's announcement of a total blockade on sanctioned oil tankers in the region.

The seizure marks the second such incident in recent weeks, amid a larger U.S. military presence near Venezuela. While specific details of the operation remain undisclosed, the Coast Guard is reportedly leading the efforts. This move comes as Venezuelan crude exports continue to plummet, posing potential impacts on the global oil market.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has alleged that the increased U.S. military activities aim at toppling his government. As tensions rise, the situation prompts concerns about regional stability and the future of Venezuelan oil operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)