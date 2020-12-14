Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. However, the government re-initiated the disinvestment process of Air India early this year.Sources said Tata Sons is interested in acquiring Air India and will meet the government deadline for expressing the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:16 IST
Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. The last date for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) for Air India is Monday.

At present, the Tata group is operating two airlines -- the full service carrier Visatara in association with Singapore and AirAsia India, for which it has collaborated with Malaysian airliners group AirAsia. The Narendra Modi government has already taken one attempt to privatise Air India in the last three years, which came a cropper. However, the government re-initiated the disinvestment process of Air India early this year.

Sources said Tata Sons is ''interested'' in acquiring Air India and will meet the government deadline for expressing the same. The holding and promoter firm of the Tata group companies has, however, not decided as yet whether it will go solo or bid through a partner, the sources said.

When contacted, Tata Sons spokesperson declined to comment. An AirAsia India spokesperson, in response to a query sent to its Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhaskaran, refused to comment.

''We would not be responding to the query,'' said the spokesperson. A group representing as many as 209 Air India employees have also put in a bid for the national carrier, the airline's Commercial Director Meenakshi Mallik said. ''We submitted the bids today (Monday) morning for acquiring the full (entire 100 per cent stake) company,'' Mallik, who initiated the employees' participation, told PTI.

Earlier, a section of Air India employees said that they were looking to bid for the airline in partnership with a private equity fund and each employee was asked to contribute Rs 1 lakh towards the bid. In January this year, the government invited bids for selling 100 per cent of its holding in Air India and its international budget arm Air India Express Ltd and 50 per cent in ground handling joint venture Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd. As per the Air India EoI floated by DIPAM in January, of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore, while the rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle.

On December 10, the government said that the interested entities are required to submit the physical bids within 15 days from December 14 -- the last date for submitting EoIs. The Centre said it will intimate qualified interested bidders (QIBs) of Air India on January 5 next year, instead of the earlier decided date of December 29, 2020.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian cruise liner Hurtigruten sustains cyberattack

Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten sustained a cyberattack earlier on Monday and several key systems are currently down, the company said in a statement.The company, which operates ferries along the Norwegian coast as well as cruises in t...

NBFCs expect higher credit loss on COVID-19 woes, says study

Non-Banking Financial Companies NBFCs are expecting higher credit loss as well as an increase in provision coverage rates, mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study. The study by leading consultancy EY is ba...

HDFC Bank appoints Sanmoy Chakrabarti as Chief Risk Officer

HDFC Bank on Monday said it has approved the appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the Chief Risk Officer CRO for three years. The banks board of directors on Monday cleared the appointment of Chakrabarti, Head- Risk Management, as the CRO o...

HDFC Bank appoints Sanmoy Chakrabarti as new CRO

HDFC Bank on Monday approved the appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the new Chief Risk Officer CRO for three years. He will replace Jimmy Tata who will take on the new role of Chief Credit Officer.Chakrabarti completed his Masters degree ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020