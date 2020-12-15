JLR commences bookings for plug-in hybrid version of Defender in India
Jaguar Land Rover JLR India on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for plug-in hybrid version of the new Defender with deliveries expected to start in the first quarter of next fiscal. Deliveries of the Defender P400e are expected to begin in the country from the first quarter of 2021-22.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:38 IST
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for plug-in hybrid version of the new Defender with deliveries expected to start in the first quarter of next fiscal. The Defender P400e comes with a 2-litre petrol engine mated with a 105 kW electric motor. This helps the vehicle accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 209 km/h.
''We are extremely proud to introduce our first plug-in hybrid, the New Defender P400e in India, a vehicle that perfectly balances performance with efficiency, while retaining Land Rover's legendary off-road capability,'' Jaguar Land Rover India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement. This also reaffirms the company's commitment to introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio, he added.
JLR India had opened bookings for Jaguar I-PACE last month. The new Defender P400e will be offered in four variants, the SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X on the Defender 110.
The model comes with a 19.2 kWh battery, which can be charged at home or office using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, supplied complimentary with the vehicle. Deliveries of the Defender P400e are expected to begin in the country from the first quarter of 2021-22.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Jaguar I-PACE