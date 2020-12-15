JLR commences bookings for plug-in hybrid version of Defender in India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for plug-in hybrid version of the new Defender with deliveries expected to start in the first quarter of next fiscal. The Defender P400e comes with a 2-litre petrol engine mated with a 105 kW electric motor. This helps the vehicle accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 209 km/h.

''We are extremely proud to introduce our first plug-in hybrid, the New Defender P400e in India, a vehicle that perfectly balances performance with efficiency, while retaining Land Rover's legendary off-road capability,'' Jaguar Land Rover India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement. This also reaffirms the company's commitment to introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio, he added.

JLR India had opened bookings for Jaguar I-PACE last month. The new Defender P400e will be offered in four variants, the SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X on the Defender 110.

The model comes with a 19.2 kWh battery, which can be charged at home or office using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, supplied complimentary with the vehicle. Deliveries of the Defender P400e are expected to begin in the country from the first quarter of 2021-22.