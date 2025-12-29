Left Menu

Congress-RSS Clash: Manickam Tagore's Comments Ignite Political Firestorm

Congress MP Manickam Tagore's remarks comparing the RSS to Al-Qaeda have sparked strong reactions, with RSS leader Indresh Kumar denouncing them as indicative of Congress's intellectual bankruptcy. Indresh celebrated the RSS's nation-building efforts, while tensions within Congress continue over differing views on the RSS's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:31 IST
RSS leader Indresh Kumar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The political landscape has once again been set ablaze following Congress MP Manickam Tagore's controversial analogy that juxtaposes the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Al-Qaeda. The comparison has provoked a strong response from RSS leader Indresh Kumar, who has criticized it as a demonstration of the Congress party's 'intellectual and mental bankruptcy.'

Indresh Kumar was quick to condemn Tagore's statements, arguing that such allegations only serve to highlight internal frustrations within Congress. He pointed out that despite various political leaders previously acknowledging the RSS's discipline and patriotism, the Congress seems fractured over differing opinions on the organisation's role and reach.

While celebrating the RSS's centenary year, Indresh Kumar detailed the organisation's ongoing initiatives toward social harmony and nation-building. Amid these celebrations, Digvijaya Singh's praise of RSS's organisational capacity has further stirred discord within Congress, highlighting the party's internal divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

