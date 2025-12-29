Congress-RSS Clash: Manickam Tagore's Comments Ignite Political Firestorm

The political landscape has once again been set ablaze following Congress MP Manickam Tagore's controversial analogy that juxtaposes the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Al-Qaeda. The comparison has provoked a strong response from RSS leader Indresh Kumar, who has criticized it as a demonstration of the Congress party's 'intellectual and mental bankruptcy.'

Indresh Kumar was quick to condemn Tagore's statements, arguing that such allegations only serve to highlight internal frustrations within Congress. He pointed out that despite various political leaders previously acknowledging the RSS's discipline and patriotism, the Congress seems fractured over differing opinions on the organisation's role and reach.

While celebrating the RSS's centenary year, Indresh Kumar detailed the organisation's ongoing initiatives toward social harmony and nation-building. Amid these celebrations, Digvijaya Singh's praise of RSS's organisational capacity has further stirred discord within Congress, highlighting the party's internal divisions.

