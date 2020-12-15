Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed joins global club of peers in climate change fight

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it has formally joined an international group of central banks working to understand and reduce climate change risk, a signal that the Fed could move to incorporate the impacts of global warming into its regulatory writ.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:40 IST
Fed joins global club of peers in climate change fight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it has formally joined an international group of central banks working to understand and reduce climate change risk, a signal that the Fed could move to incorporate the impacts of global warming into its regulatory writ. The Fed's membership in the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) comes after a yearlong collaboration, the Fed said. It had been the only major global central bank besides the Reserve Bank of India that is not a member of the NGFS.

"As we develop our understanding of how best to assess the impact of climate change on the financial system, we look forward to continuing and deepening our discussions with our NGFS colleagues from around the world," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement announcing the move. For years, the Fed has stayed on the sidelines or behind the scenes as other central banks pushed to use their regulatory and research clout to mitigate the effects of global warming, including potentially abrupt price changes from climate-related disasters that could reverberate through financial markets.

But that has been changing recently. Last month, the Fed included climate change for the first time in its regular assessment of financial stability vulnerabilities. Powell has said that making sure the financial system is "resilient" against risks, including climate change, fits with the Fed's congressionally assigned mandates. Climate change is a contentious political issue in the United States. Republican President Donald Trump has called it a "hoax," and he exited the Paris Accord that Democratic predecessor President Barack Obama had signed on to. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the climate pact. The Fed's decision will likely draw criticism from Republicans concerned that increased attention to the impact of climate change on the financial system could make it more difficult for oil and gas companies to access capital.

Last week, 47 Republican lawmakers wrote to Powell urging him not to join the group or implement climate-change stress test scenarios for banks.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian court sends TV channel CEO to jail in ratings manipulation case

A court on Tuesday sent the chief executive of Indias fiercely nationalist and popular Republic television network to jail for 14 days, his lawyer said, after his arrest by the police in a case relating to manipulation of television ratings...

GFP urges Prez to turn down Goa govt's Liberation Day invite

Claiming that the BJP government in Goa is spending Rs 100 crore on celebrations to mark the 60th state Liberation Day despite a financial distress, the Goa Forward Party on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to turn down the invite fo...

U.S. investigation report hits SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank shares

The Department of Justice DOJ and FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of U.S. anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, sending their shares lower.Sweden...

COVID: 19 more deaths, 409 fresh cases in Punjab

Punjab on Tuesday reported 19 more deaths due to the coronavirus which pushed the toll to 5,117, while 409 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,61,053 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Five deaths were reported from Ludhia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020