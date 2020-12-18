Left Menu
Maha: 3 Thane cops douse car blaze, save couple's jewellery

A car coming from Pune and moving towards Mumbai caught fire near Golden Naka, and while the couple inside managed to come out, there were valuables kept inside the vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Balasaheb Patil said.Policemen Vasant Bhoye, Sachin Rathod and Shrikant Vankhedkar tried to douse the blaze with water but in vain.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:32 IST
Three traffic constables in Thane city on Friday showed presence of mind to douse the flames that had engulfed a car and managed to save jewellery kept inside, an official said. A car coming from Pune and moving towards Mumbai caught fire near Golden Naka, and while the couple inside managed to come out, there were valuables kept inside the vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Balasaheb Patil said.

''Policemen Vasant Bhoye, Sachin Rathod and Shrikant Vankhedkar tried to douse the blaze with water but in vain. They then stopped a concrete mixer truck passing by and used its hose to spray water with force. The couple thanked the force for saving their hard-earned valuables,'' the DCP said.

The three were felicitated in a brief event, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM

