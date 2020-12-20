Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Home guard jawan killed, constable injured as mini-truck hits bike in Mahoba

A home guard jawan died while a constable got seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a mini-truck near Khanna toll plaza here, police said on Sunday. Home guard jawan Haricharan Prajapati 40 died on the spot while constable Rajkaran posted at Khanna Police Station got seriously injured, Gautam said.

PTI | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:56 IST
UP: Home guard jawan killed, constable injured as mini-truck hits bike in Mahoba

A home guard jawan died while a constable got seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a mini-truck near Khanna toll plaza here, police said on Sunday. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam, the accident took place late on Saturday night.

''A mini-truck hit a motorcycle of Dial-112 from behind near Khanna toll plaza. Home guard jawan Haricharan Prajapati (40) died on the spot while constable Rajkaran posted at Khanna Police Station got seriously injured,'' Gautam said. ''The duo duo was going to Bahinga village,'' he said.

The injured constable has been hospitalised while the body of the home guard jawan has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. Efforts are on to catch the driver of the mini-truck, they said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes anti-vaccine 'fake news' in Israel, government says

Facebook has taken down content that spread lies in Israel against coronavirus vaccinations as the government seeks to drum up support for the programme, the Justice Ministry said on Sunday.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday beca...

'You will die in the forest' - Nigerian schoolboys describe kidnap ordeal

Annas Shuaibu says he awoke to the sound of gunshots fired by men who burst into his boarding school in northwest Nigeria in a nighttime raid. He and hundreds of other boys were rounded up and forcibly marched out of the school and into a n...

Burns cleared for second Test, Pucovski ruled out

Hit on the elbow during the pink-ball series opener, Australias Joe Burns was on Sunday cleared to play the second Test against India, but young Will Pucovski was ruled out as he continues to recover from concussion. Burns suffered a nasty ...

Health News Roundup: Lockdown in Sydney; surge in COVID-19 cases in Thailand and more

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.Sydney imposes lockdown on beach suburbs as COVID cluster growsAround a quarter of a million people in Sydneys northern beach suburbs were ordered on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020