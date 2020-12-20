UP: Home guard jawan killed, constable injured as mini-truck hits bike in Mahoba

A home guard jawan died while a constable got seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a mini-truck near Khanna toll plaza here, police said on Sunday. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam, the accident took place late on Saturday night.

''A mini-truck hit a motorcycle of Dial-112 from behind near Khanna toll plaza. Home guard jawan Haricharan Prajapati (40) died on the spot while constable Rajkaran posted at Khanna Police Station got seriously injured,'' Gautam said. ''The duo duo was going to Bahinga village,'' he said.

The injured constable has been hospitalised while the body of the home guard jawan has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. Efforts are on to catch the driver of the mini-truck, they said.