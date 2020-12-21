Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:38 IST
Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shares in Air France KLM and Channel Tunnel operator Getlink slumped on Monday after Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom due to new COVID-19 fears.

Air France KLM was down by 10.2% in early session trading, Getlink fell 5.7%, while French airports company ADP retreated by 4.8%. Shares in hotels company Accor fell by 4.4%.

France said it would bar all people coming from the United Kingdom for 48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea or rail, amid alarm about a rapidly spreading new strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar in the UK.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Moderna COVID-19 shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. immunization push

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling slumps on tighter UK virus curbs, Brexit impasse

Sterling slumped against the dollar and euro on Monday after the British government announced new restrictions to curb a fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus and France, Germany and others cut transport ties with Britain. The pound fell...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco And Cognite Establish JV To Accelerate Industrial Digitalization - statement

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO ARAMCO AND COGNITE ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE TO ACCELERATE INDUSTRIAL DIGITALIZATION ARAMCO AND COGNITE WILL ESTABLISH A NEW COMPANY THAT WILL FOCUS ON DIGITALIZATION IN SAUDI ARABIA AND BROADER MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFR...

London stocks sink as new coronavirus strain shuts UK

Londons blue-chips slumped on Monday to a near three-week low as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain prompted tougher restrictions, while a fresh ban on UK travellers hammered airline and oil stocks. The FTSE 100 fell 2.1 to touch its l...

European shares tumble on tighter COVID-19 curbs in UK, Brexit uncertainty

European shares slumped on Monday as the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus led to a more stringent lockdown in England and a travel ban from many countries, while a Brexit trade deal still hung in the balance.After ending last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020