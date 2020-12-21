MRG School the 1st Future Ready NEP Compliant School Collaborates with Shri Educare Ltd

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): MRG School is the first senior secondary School in Delhi that shall promote the value based education of The Shriram Schools, Delhi & Gurugram in collaboration with Shri Educare Ltd. The academic collaboration with Shri Educare Ltd., an education consultancy set-up by the Arun Bharat Ram Group, will enable the implementation of value-based education of The Shri Ram Schools, Delhi and Gurugram. The Shri Ram Schools were founded by Padamshree awardee Late Smt. Manju Bharatram in 1988 and are known for their academic excellence and holistic education. Inspired by the thoughts and philosophy of the social reformer and philanthropist, Shri Mange Ram Goel (1927 - 1983), MRG School in Rohini, named after him, was launched on 18th December 2020.

At the launch of the school, Rajat Goel, Director, MRG School, said, "NEP 2020 is directed to make the 21st-century learning skill-based and focuses on developing the core skills of the future. A progressive and global outlook would transform the learning process for students of the school. MRG School, our maiden venture in Rohini, aims to create a niche that epitomises competent standards of education right from the early years of learning. The presence of leading educators who have been a part of The Shri Ram schools, as mentors for our team will help us further this endeavour." The presence of SEL, which brings with it the philosophy and pedagogy of The Shri Ram Schools, shall further ensure that the 21st-century learners acquire skills that enhance their core competency. The collaboration also aims to establish higher benchmarks of academic excellence and to set a new standard for quality education.

"Our academic collaboration with MRG School is in response to the rising aspirations of parents to get quality education for their children. The schools set up in collaboration with Shri Educare Ltd. are modeled on the pattern of The Shri Ram Schools, which are renowned for their child-centric innovative methods of imparting education. The Shri Ram Schools have excelled both in the national curriculum as well in the international curriculum such as the International Baccalaureate and the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE)," said Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO, Shri Educare Ltd. MRG School has embarked upon a new era of teaching-learning practices that are future ready and incorporate immense learnings from COVID-19 experience and are in line with the framework of New Education Policy 2020. MRG School plans to use one-on-one computing, higher order thinking skills and 21st-century skills to achieve academic excellence and ensure that all the students are future ready. The school has focused on realigning their pedagogical methods in consonance with the New Education Policy that was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jul 2020.

MRG School has a state-of-the-art fully air-conditioned building and is a Senior Secondary School Affiliated to CBSE. Making sure that it breaks through all the necessary integrations needed to make their students stand apart from the rest. All classrooms of the school are SMART class enabled, Integrated learning systems like STEAM and Robotics by certified experts were already being implemented for the last 8 years in the school. Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School, explaining the school's reformed approach, and its relevance in the post-pandemic world, said, "We wish to provide a platform to our students, so that they develop higher-order thinking skills. As we equip our learners to deal with the post-pandemic world, critical thinking and a reflective approach to learning shall become the corner stones of success and sustenance in future. We are living in unprecedented times, the pandemic has put us all in a reflective mode, as now is the time to transform, learn and renew the teaching-learning processes established so far. In order to provide students with clarity in their cognitive processing, it's vital that educators and mentors continuously update themselves. MRG School has addressed this need through their academic collaboration with SEL."

From the academic session starting April 2021, MRG School is introducing the International Curriculum - Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) along with the existing National Curriculum (CBSE). CAIE is the world's largest provider of international education programmes and qualifications for 5 to 19-year-olds. MRG school will now be the 11th school in Delhi that imparts Cambridge Assessment International Education. CAIE prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. CAIE is a part of the University of Cambridge. This international qualification is recognised by the world's best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. The presence of experts from SEL shall strengthen our transaction of Cambridge International Curriculum to our children. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)