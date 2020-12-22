PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 22

Left Menu
Headlines - Ryanair cancels UK routes in dispute with regulator - SoftBank launches SPAC and may buy one of its own investments - UK debt office pushes back after MP scrutiny of government bond sales - More areas of England set to enter tier 4 in race to curb new strain Overview - Ryanair Holdings Plc has cancelled 12 international and domestic United Kingdom routes, following a disagreement with UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the regulator that the company said left operation of the flights “impossible” ahead of Brexit.

