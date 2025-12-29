Left Menu

Cracking the 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud: A Landmark Bust in Gujarat

Two individuals in Gujarat were apprehended in a cyber fraud case, where a woman was deceived out of Rs 1.95 crore through the guise of a 'digital arrest'. The accused utilized mule bank accounts to funnel the money to Dubai-based fraudsters through Hawala networks. This represents a significant breakthrough in the fight against such cybercrimes.

Updated: 29-12-2025 17:26 IST
Cracking the 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud: A Landmark Bust in Gujarat
In a major breakthrough, two people from Gujarat have been arrested in connection with a 'digital arrest' cyber fraud case, where a woman was deceived of Rs 1.95 crore. According to the cybercrime police, the suspects played a pivotal role in the scam by orchestrating the movement of funds through several mule bank accounts.

The funds, manipulated by the offenders, were then sent to Dubai-based cyber criminals via Hawala networks, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police V Aravind Babu. Notably, the arrested individuals are repeat offenders with their accounts linked to 22 different cases.

The scam unfolded when the victim was heavily pressured through impersonated calls, leading her to transfer substantial amounts of money inadvertently. In pursuing the complaint, authorities unraveled a complex network of deceit, ultimately tracing back to those masterminding the transfer of fraud proceeds overseas.

