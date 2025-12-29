Left Menu

Neolite ZKW Lights Up IPO Plans with Rs 600 Crore Raise

Neolite ZKW Lightings aims to raise Rs 600 crore through an IPO for expansion and debt reduction. The offering combines a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an OFS of Rs 200 crore. Proceeds will fund a new facility and debt repayment. The company specializes in premium automotive lighting solutions.

Updated: 29-12-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Neolite ZKW Lightings has filed preliminary papers with SEBI to initiate a Rs 600 crore IPO, aimed at expanding operations and reducing debt. The offering includes a Rs 400 crore fresh issue and a Rs 200 crore offer for sale from promoters and shareholders, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) reveals.

Promoters Rajesh Jain and Neokraft Global will offload shares worth Rs 114 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively. Existing shareholder ZKW Group GmbH will divest Rs 46 crore. IPO proceeds will fund a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, expansion of existing facilities, debt payment, and other corporate necessities.

Founded in 1992, Neolite ZKW is a global supplier of automotive lighting products, catering to major OEMs worldwide. With a presence in over 50 countries, its revenue for fiscal year 2025 was Rs 512 crore, with exports making up Rs 237 crore. The company anticipates executing a Rs 172 crore order book by FY 2026-27.

