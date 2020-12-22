Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto signs MoU with Maha govt for Rs 650cr plant

Also, this January, the Pune-based automaker announced the formal commencement of its non-equity global partnership with British iconic motorcycle maker Triumph to manufacture a range of mid-capacity bikes in the country.Bajaj Auto has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to set up a manufacturing facility on a proposed investment of Rs 650 crore in Chakan, Maharashtra, the company said in the filing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:33 IST
Bajaj Auto signs MoU with Maha govt for Rs 650cr plant

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has entered into an initial pact with the Maharashtra government for setting up a production plant at Chakan at an estimated investment of Rs 650 crore. The proposed facility will manufacture Husqvarna Triumph and KTM brands of premium bikes besides electric vehicles, the auto maker said in a regulatory filing.

While Bajaj Auto holds 48 per cent in Austrian premium sports motorcycle brand KTM, it introduced Husqvarna brand, which is part of the KTM group, in the country in February this year. Also, this January, the Pune-based automaker announced the formal commencement of its non-equity global partnership with British iconic motorcycle maker Triumph to manufacture a range of mid-capacity bikes in the country.

''Bajaj Auto has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to set up a manufacturing facility on a proposed investment of Rs 650 crore in Chakan, Maharashtra,'' the company said in the filing. The facility is expected to commence production in 2023 and will be utilised for manufacturing high- end KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph motorcycles as well as for electric vehicles starting with Chetak, it said.

Under the arrangement, Maharashtra Government will facilitate Bajaj Auto in obtaining necessary permissions/ registrations/ approvals/ clearances/ fiscal incentives, among others, from the concerned departments of the state as per the existing policies/ rules and regulations of the state government, it said. The proposed investment further reinforces the commitment of Bajaj Auto to Maharashtra, the company added.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three arrested in East Delhi for duping over 250 job seekers

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping over 250 job seekers on the pretext of offering them appointment in banks, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Amit Kumar 33, Bhawna 32 and Megha 22, were running a call centre in East ...

Muraleedharan, Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs hold talks on bilateral issues

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday held talks with Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs Frano Matusic and discussed bilateral and multilateral issues. The two leaders also held discussion through vid...

UP's anti-conversion law cannot be sustained, contains many defects, says ex-SC judge Lokur

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Madan B Lokur on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradeshs new anti-conversion law, saying it cannot be sustained as it contained many defects from legal and Constitutional point of view. He said there was no ...

Illegal coal mining: CBI raids five locations in Kolkata

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in the city, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal coal mining, a spokesperson of the agency said on Tuesday. Among the five premises was a residence of a businessman, who i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020