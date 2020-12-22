Left Menu
Ajit Balubhai Desai re-appointed Gammon India's CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:20 IST
Gammon India on Tuesday said Ajit Balubhai Desai has been re-appointed as its chief executive officer (CEO)

''The board of directors of the company...on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee reappointed Ajit Balubhai Desai as the CEO of the company for a period of one year effective from December 17, 2020,'' the company said in a filing to the BSE. The current term of Desai as CEO expired on December 16

Desai, an alumnus of VJTI Mumbai, has 41 years of experience in civil engineering, urban infrastructure, roads and ports.

