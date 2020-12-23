Left Menu
Nigh curfew on Dec 31 in Rajasthan cities

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh

The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, according to an order issued by the Home Department. No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned. According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm.

