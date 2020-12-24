Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt waives penalty on road tax liabilities between April-Dec in view of COVID-19

Announcing the decision, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Arvind Kejriwal government stands with the common people in difficult times.Delhi government in view of COVID-19 has waived the penalty on payment of road tax from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, he said in a tweet. The proposal of the transport department to waive the penalty on road tax was approved by the Lt Governor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:20 IST
Delhi govt waives penalty on road tax liabilities between April-Dec in view of COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Thursday exempted vehicle owners from paying penalty on road tax liabilities between April and December this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the decision, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Arvind Kejriwal government stands with the common people in difficult times.

''Delhi government in view of COVID-19 has waived the penalty on payment of road tax from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020,'' he said in a tweet. The proposal of the transport department to waive the penalty on road tax was approved by the Lt Governor. All taxation authorities of the transport department were asked to ensure compliance with the order.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below are some of the reactions...

J&K: After polls results, parties' focus shifts to forming majority for control of DDCs

Behind the scenes activities to choose the chairpersons of the maiden District Development Councils have gained momentum as both Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declration PAGD and the BJP are eyeing the districts that have no clear majority in...

Rajasthan govt will fully cooperate for completion of highway, infrastructure projects: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that his government will fully cooperate with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the NHAI in completing various highway and infrastructure projects in the state. Addr...

India in touch with China over stranded ships in Chinese ports, says MEA

India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in Chinas ports, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020